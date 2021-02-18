Apple TV+ Has Finally Made its Way to Google TV

Starting today, the Apple TV app, including the Apple TV+, is now globally available on the new Chromecast with Google TV. However, it will be arriving on more Google TV devices in the future. Accessing the service is easy; you just have to navigate to the Apps tab or the apps row in the For you tab, and you would be good to go.

Apple and Google Moves Another Step Closer to Parity with Apple TV+ Now Available on Google TV

Users who have subscriptions to Apple TV+ will get the ability to tune into award-winning original shows, as well as movies and documentaries from some of the finest storytellers around the world.

Users can also enjoy Apple Originals, including series such as Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, The Morning Show, and the Servent. In addition to that, movies such as Greyhound and Palmer will also be accessible and the heap of content.

The app will also give you access to your library of movies and TV shows you purchased from Apple. Moreover, you will also get personalization and curated recommendations as well as Apple TV channels. You also get support for family sharing, which will allow for up to six family members to share the subscriptions.

With Google TV in the U.S., users will be able to browse Apple Originals in their personalized recommendations and search results. Using Google Assistant can allow you to use your voice to ask Google to open the app or even play an Apple Original title. If you don't want to watch them right away, you can always add the shows to your Watchlist later.

The Chromecast with Google TV is packed with many amazing features, including the ability to stream video in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second and even has a voice remote. The remote has a dedicated Google Assistant button that will allow you to find something that you want to watch and answer everyday questions.

With the latest Apple service now making its way to Google TV, we have another step towards parity between the two competing companies, and it certainly is the right move. You can read more about it by going to the official post.