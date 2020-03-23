Apple TV 6 to Come With Higher Storage Options for Apple Arcade Titles, and New tvOS Features Like Screen Time, Kids Mode

A new Apple TV 6 might be part of the company’s new hardware lineup refresh for this year. Apparently, Apple is looking to increase the storage options of the set-top box, along with adding some new tvOS features as well. Let us take a look at what changes can we expect, both on the software side and the hardware.

Apple TV 6 Could Feature A12 Bionic as Part of Its Internals, Possibly for Users to Fluidly Play Apple Arcade Titles

The rumored Apple TV 6 could be offered in the 64GB and 128GB storage options. This would be an increase from the 32GB and 64GB models currently offered by Apple on its website. We feel that the increase in the internal memory would be due to the fact that you’ll need the extra storage for installing Apple Arcade titles. Additionally, a previous tvOS 13.4 beta code revealed that the new Apple TV could feature an A12 Bionic chipset.

That’s the same silicon running in the iPad mini 5 and iPad Air 3, and it will deliver more than enough firepower to play the latest Apple Arcade games without a hitch in performance. As for the tvOS features, The Verifier reports that one of them is going to be a ‘Kids Mode’. The feature will probably be added to set content-viewing controls for adolescents and prevent children from watching something they aren’t supposed to.

Next up comes ‘Screen Time’, which will allow viewers to note how much time they have spent watching content on the Apple TV and make adjustments to their activity if it’s getting out of hand. Other than that, no other tvOS features have been mentioned, but we’ll make sure to keep our ear to the ground if something comes up.

As for the Apple TV 6 release, it’s possible the new hardware is unveiled later this year during the company’s iPhone 12 keynote. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s too early to comment if Apple will host an event in September, or will it be postponed to the last months of the year. The company has already announced that its WWDC 2020 keynote will be a digital event only, so from the looks of it, the Apple TV 6 launch might take place online too.

Source: The Verifier

