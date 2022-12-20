Apple To Release Apple TV App On Android Soon

Apple is gradually working to expand the reach of its services. According to the latest, the company is making its Apple TV app available for Android smartphones. The company is testing the app internally and plans to release it in the near future.

Apple expected to launch its TV app for Android smartphones soon

According to Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, Apple is working on a TV app for Android smartphones which is expected to launch soon. The leaker accurately predicted the Dynamic Island design on the iPhone 14 Pro and the box of the handset. If Apple releases the content streaming app on Android, it would provide users with an easy way of accessing Apple TV+ content.

Currently, Android users have to make use of tv.apple.com on the web to consume content. Other than this, the Apple TV app is also available on streaming devices powered by Android TV along with Chromecast with Google TV. If the news has any heft to it, it would allow Apple to gain new subscribers of the service and increase its market share.

The app is also available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Amazon Fire TV sticks, Roku, and smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, and Vizio. If you happen to own one of these devices, you will be able to stream Apple TV+ content by buying or renting movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store.

As mentioned earlier, there is no word when Apple will release the TV app on Android. Moreover, take the news with a grain of salt since the final word rests with Apple. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Do you want to see the app for Android? Share your views in the comments below.