Apple To Launch Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models in September

Apple is planning to launch its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models later this year. While the exact date is not known at this point in time, a new report has been published which suggests that Apple might launch the new MacBook Pro models in September. The new MacBook Pro models will feature Apple's new custom processors with enhanced performance and battery life along with a mini-LED panel.

Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models in September or the End of the Third Quarter This Year

According to a paywalled report from DigiTimes, Apple is planning to announce the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in September, or the later portion of the third quarter. Moreover, the company is also investing heavily in the production of mini-LED panels. Since the third quarter starts from July to September, if the report is anything to go by, we might see the redesigned MacBook Pro models in a few months.

Apple is also expected to launch the new iPhone 13 models in September so it is highly possible that the company could unveil the new MacBook Pro models alongside its flagship smartphones. Mark Gurman has recently coined that Apple will not announce anything for the next couple of weeks. Moreover, there will be no major announcements until the company unveils its flagship smartphones. This does bolster DigiTimes' new report citing that Apple could launch its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in September.

Furthermore, the report also reveals that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro shipments will reach their highest peak in October. Apple could announce the new MacBook Pro models in September but shipments will start later in the next month.

What we can expect from Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models is a redesigned chassis with a mini-LED panel for better contrast and viewing experience, In addition, the laptops will be powered by an enhanced iteration of Apple's M1 processors which would deliver faster performance and enhanced battery life.

There you have it, folks. Are you anxiously waiting for Apple to announce the redesigned MacBook Pro models? Let us know in the comments.