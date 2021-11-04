Future iPad mini to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display to Resolve ‘Jelly Scrolling’ Issue

Apple's latest iPad mini 6 offers a brand new design that resembles the 'Pro' lineup. Moreover, it boasts all the latest internals that offers high-class performance and battery life. While the design is new, Apple's new iPad mini features an LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. This gave users room to complain about the 'jelly scrolling' issue which, according to Apple, is not an issue but something that comes with an LCD display. Now, we are hearing that the future iterations of the iPad mini will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display which will resolve the 'jelly scrolling issue. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Might Bring Its 120Hz ProMotion Technology to the iPad mini Lineup In Order to Resolve Jelly Scrolling Issues

The sketchy rumor was posted on a Korean forum and shared on Twitter by FronTron. The rumor claims that Apple is testing an 8.3-inch display supplied by Samsung which it might use in future iPad mini models. The purported iPad mini will feature 120Hz ProMotion technology which will potentially resolve the jelly scrolling issue.

iPad mini 6 Pro (tentative name) Samsung Display has shipped an 8.3x" 120Hz display sample to Apple.

The model starts from a 128GB variant with 4GB of RAM, and a 3.23GHz A15.

The price is slightly higher than the mini 6, however, it isn't that burdening.https://t.co/SjtlLESeJq — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 4, 2021

Apple's ProMotion technology can bump up the refresh rate up to 120Hz and as low as 10Hz to save battery life. The new technology is currently available on the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, Apple's latest iPhone 13 models, and the new 2021 MacBook Pro models. It is true that the feature is reserved for Apple's high-end devices which makes us skeptical of its incorporation on the iPad mini. However, given the fact that users notice jelly scrolling more on the smaller iPad, it would make sense for Apple to add it to the mix.

Take note that the jelly scrolling is also present on high-end iPad models a well but the higher refresh rate masks it to our eyes. Henceforth, adding a 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPad mini would resolve the so-called jelly scrolling issue. Take note that the source of the news is unknown and hence we should all take it with a pinch of salt.

Apple's latest iPad mini 6 received its most-awaited redesign yet that we were all expecting. It brings an all-new iPad Pro-like design, Touch ID in Power Button, A15 Bionic chip, USB-C port, and much more. We will share more details on the future iPad mini models gaining 120Hz ProMotion technology for resolving the jelly scrolling issues.

