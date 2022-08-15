M2 iPad Pro, Low-Cost iPad 10 to Reportedly Get Unveiled in October

Shortly after the iPhone 14 event concludes in September, Apple is rumored to have plans to unveil the updated M2 iPad Pro, along with the iPad 10, in October, according to the latest info. Instead of launching a multitude of products next month that can take some of the spotlight away from other offerings, Apple is reportedly playing it smart by branching out these launches.

M2 iPad Pro Expected to Retain Older Design, Whereas the Affordable iPad 10 Will Likely Receive an Upgrade in Several Areas

On the Korean blog Naver, a prediction from the username ‘yeux1122’ claims that an October event from Apple will see the M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10 materialize. However, the individual does not state how many iPad Pro models we will see, though it is likely Apple intends on launching two versions, one sporting a 12.9-inch display while the other featuring an 11-inch panel. It is important to know that the screen sizes are expected to remain unchanged from the M1 iPad Pro series, with the only possible difference being the SoC upgrade.

As for the affordable iPad 10, the specifications mentioned in the post match those of a previous report, stating that the low-cost tablet will ship with Apple’s A14 Bionic, will have 5G support and will ditch the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. However, the ditching of the Lightning port means that users will no longer have access to the 3.5mm audio jack, so they will have to rely on accessories purchased from Apple directly or third-party sources.

Previously leaked renders also revealed that the iPad 10 would resemble the iPad Pro series with flatter edges and a quad-speaker setup paired with a rear camera bump. Whether or not Apple intends on re-purposing an iPad chassis that was released previously to save on production and design costs is still unknown, but budget-friendly consumers should brace themselves for an aesthetic makeover as far as Apple’s tablets go.

As for the M2 iPad Pro, we believe that only the 12.9-inch version will exclusively ship with mini-LED, while the smaller variant will tout LCD technology. Both slates will get Apple’s ProMotion technology, though the viewing experience on the bigger device will be vastly improved.

News Source: Naver