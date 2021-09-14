Apple Store goes down ahead of iPhone 13 event

As expected, the online Apple Store just went offline ahead of the iPhone 13 Event dubbed as California Streaming.

iPhone 13 is Right Around the Corner and the Online Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of its Big Announcement

It is a routine which Apple has been following for years now. A new event is announced, excitement reaches an all-time high, the big day comes, the Apple Store goes down, the event happens and tons of products are announced. And today, we are at the 'Apple Store goes down' part ahead of the California Streaming event, where Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 13 smart phone lineup.

How to Watch Apple’s iPhone 13 ‘California Streaming’ Event Live on Any Device

But of course, while the star of the show is definitely going to be the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple will also announce the Apple Watch Series 7 with a brand new design. The company is also expected to take the wraps off a brand new third-generation AirPods with exciting new features and design as well. If things go according to how rumors have placed them, we might see Apple revealing a brand new entry-level iPad as well.

Are you excited about today? Let us know in the comments section below!

