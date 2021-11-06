Apple Silicon Mac Pro to Feature a Variation of the M1 Max, According to the Latest Report

Apple’s transition to using custom silicon is expected to be stretched to its most powerful workstation, the Mac Pro. In the past, we have reported that compared to the current model that is fueled by an Intel chip, the upcoming one will be half the size of the cheese grater. However, it might not feature a chipset that is made from scratch, with a new report claiming that it might be a variation of the M1 Max found in the 2021 MacBook Pro family.

Apple Could Just Increase the Die Size of the M1 Max, Allowing It to Incorporate More CPU and GPU Cores in the Mac Pro

It is not uncommon for Apple to use the same chipset for a variety of products, with a few changes here and there. After all, we should think of the M1 Pro as just another variation of the M1 Max but with a smaller die size. Similarly, one variant that could be found in the upcoming Mac Pro may tout an even bigger die size, allowing Apple to add more CPU and GPU cores, not to mention to the ability to incorporate a higher amount of unified RAM.

According to a report from The Information, the M1 Max variant found in the Mac Pro will feature at least two die parts, but sadly, the number of CPU and GPU cores was not mentioned. Fortunately, we reported a while back that the workstation models could feature up to 40 CPU cores. As for the rest of the breakdown, we have provided that below.

Mac Pro variant one - 20-core chipset (16 high-performance cores, 4 power-efficient cores)

Mac Pro variant two - 40-core chipset (32 high-performance cores, 8 power-efficient cores)

Of course, the aforementioned information should be treated with a pinch of salt until we have more solid details on the Mac Pro’s internals. Still, if you thought that the 2021 MacBook Pro models with their 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU deliver incredible performance, we can guess that you have yet to see what the company is capable of showcasing. However, before the Mac Pro’s unveiling, we will likely see the announcement of the iMac Pro, which is slated for a release in the first half of 2022.

According to the tipped specifications, the iMac Pro will be available in the M1 Pro and M1 Max flavors, so we look forward to this launch as well. As for the Mac Pro, are you excited about how it will perform while possibly sporting a much smaller size? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: The Information