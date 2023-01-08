Apple Silicon Mac Pro To Retain Same Design As Current Version With Intel CPU, Will Not Be As User-Upgradable Either

Apple reportedly took a step back with the Mac Pro by canceling the more powerful M2 Extreme SoC in favor of the M2 Ultra. However, another area that will likely disappoint potential buyers is the upcoming workstation’s design, as it may remain unchanged from the current version featuring Intel’s Xeon lineup of processors.

Upcoming Mac Pro with M2 Ultra will not allow users to upgrade RAM - Here’s why

Despite previously claiming that the Apple Silicon Mac Pro will have a chassis that is half the size of the current model, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has provided an update to his earlier statement through his Power On newsletter, and it is sure to make several customers livid. Apparently, the new model will not get a chassis redesign, and unlike the current version, users will not be able to upgrade their RAM modules either.

“In another disappointment, the new Mac Pro will look identical to the 2019 model. It will also lack one key feature from the Intel version: user-upgradeable RAM. That’s because the memory is tied directly to the M2 Ultra’s motherboard. Still, there are two SSD storage slots and for graphics, media and networking cards.”

Mac Pro concept showing how small it is when placed next to the Pro Display XDR / Image Credits - @Apple_Tomorrow

Since the M2 Ultra features unified RAM, where the memory is a part of the chipset, it will be difficult to upgrade it. Thankfully, Apple is said to include two SSD storage slots, but it is unconfirmed if the company will incorporate the industry standard size or if it will be a custom solution, with compatible products only available from the company. Apple has been rumored to have run into development problems with the Mac Pro before, but we did not know if it was this severe.

It would make sense to re-use the Mac Studio chassis and rename it the Mac Pro, but it is possible that due to the compact space, the upcoming workstation’s performance will get limited. The large metallic casing of the Intel-powered model is significantly large and heavy, so one added benefit of the upcoming Mac Pro would have been that its reduced weight would allow for an easy adjustment of its position. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case anymore.