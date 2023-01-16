Apple Reportedly Working on a New Touchsceen MacBook Pro, Expected to Launch in 2025

Apple is as resistant to touchscreens on a MacBook as it is with a stylus on the iPhone. However, the company is now looking to stretch its approach and do what it should have done years ago. Almost all flagship Windows laptops have a touchscreen that gives users another way of interacting with the system. According to the latest, Apple will launch a touchscreen MacBook Pro in 2025.

Apple to launch the touchscreen MacBook Pro in 2025, could expand the technology to additional Macs

In a new report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that Apple is working on a new MacBook Pro model with a touchscreen. The analyst also suggests that the machine will potentially see daylight in 2025. As mentioned earlier, Apple has been reluctant to integrate touch capabilities with macOS, resisting that the software experience for users will be "ergonomically terrible."

A touchscreen on a Mac would be vital on various fronts when it comes to user experience. The average user would need it for seamless navigation across webpages, opening apps with a single tap, zooming into photos, and much more. Apart from this, creators could also make use of the technology for editing purposes. Since Apple is gradually working on unifying the software experience on multiple platforms, it would make sense for the company to integrate similar input methods for seamless operations.

Apple's 13.6-inch MacBook Air

Currently, Apple allows developers to port their apps on Macs. With the new custom silicon, iPhone apps can now run on Macs as well. Henceforth, a touchscreen on the MacBook Pro could be an important upgrade considering the future of Apple's software. Gurman also states that the touchscreen capabilities could stretch to additional Macs as well, other than the MacBook Pro.

Last week, Gurman claimed that OLED MacBook Pro could be the first model to feature touchscreen capabilities. The company is "actively engaged in the project" and we could see the first machine by 2025. Take note that these are mere speculations at this point and the final word rests with Apple. we will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.