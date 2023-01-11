Apple to Launch OLED MacBook Next Year For Enhanced Color Accuracy and Better Battery

Apple announced the new MacBook Air in June of last year with a brand-new design and upgraded internals. The company is consistently spending millions of dollars on research and development for the technology that we will see on future Macs. According to the latest, Apple is working on a new version of the MacBook that will house OLED panels and the launch is expected to take place as soon as 2024.

Apple's move to adopt OLED technology on MacBook models will enhance color accuracy and offer better battery life

If you are unfamiliar, OLED display technology holds a few perks over LCD displays that most MacBooks have used for a long time. For one, OLED panels boast accurate colors, high contrast ratio, and consume less power compared to LCD displays. Henceforth, if Apple has decided to use OLED panels on its MacBook lineup next year, we can expect greater battery returns than what the machines currently deliver.

Apple only updated the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a mini-LED display with support for ProMotion. The mini-LED display offers a brighter viewing experience with enhanced color accuracy. The panels are highly efficient for creators who edit photos and videos. With OLED panels, each individual pixel lights up that allows for no backlighting and enhanced color accuracy with deeper blacks. OLED displays on the MacBook models would therefore feature a higher contrast ratio and longer battery life.

Prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo did not specify the model of the MacBook that will get OLED technology next year. However, it was coined by display analyst Ross Young last month that Apple is planning to launch a new MacBook Air with an OLED display in 2024 alongside iPad Pro models. Additionally, it was also recently reported that the company is working on a new variant of the MacBook Air with a 15.6-inch display.

Apple already transitioned to OLED technology with the iPhone X in 2017. However, Apple will potentially look towards microLED solutions for the Apple Watch in 2025. Since the iPad and MacBooks are great for content creators and editors, it makes sense for Apple to adopt the OLED technology in future models. It would not only enhance the results but also contribute to better battery life. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.