Apple Releases Second macOS 13 Ventura RC Build to Developers – Download Now

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the second release candidate build of its upcoming macOS 13 Ventura update. macOS Ventura will be available on all compatible Macs for free on October 24. You can download the latest RC build today from the Apple Developer Center if you are a registered developer.

Apple Sees Fit to Seed Second macOS 13 Ventura RC Build to Developers For Testing Purposes

To install the latest macOS Ventura RC build, all you have to do is install the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once you do that, the update will be available over the air through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. So be sure to check out the latest version of the release candidate build for yourself.

As mentioned earlier, Apple will release macOS 13 Ventura on Monday, October 24 with a boatload of forward-facing additions. If you are unfamiliar, the update's highlight will be the new Stage Manager feature, which is also shared by iPadOS 16 on new and older iPad Pros and the iPad Air with an M1 chip. Stage Manager is a new multitasking interface that neatly stacks all the apps on the left for easy swapping.

Apart from Stage Manager, Apple has also embedded many other features like Handoff for FaceTime, updated iMessage, Mail, Safari, and other apps. The upcoming update will also bring visual changes to the table. For instance, the System Settings will feature a layout similar to that of the iPhone and iPad. This will not only look clean but the interface will be streamlined with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

We will keep an eye out for new changes found in the latest macOS Ventura RC build, so be sure to stick around for more details. Would you be willing to give the latest RC build 2 a swing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.