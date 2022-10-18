Menu
Here’s When macOS Ventura Will Officially Release For All Compatible Macs

Ali Salman
Oct 18, 2022, 11:58 AM EDT
macOS Ventura Release and Features

Today, Apple has seen fit to release a plethora of new hardware with major changes. The company announced the new M2 iPad Pro models, redesigned iPad 10, and the upgraded Apple TV 4K. Apart from this, the company also announced when it will officially release iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura to the public. Scroll down to read more details on the update and what you should expect.

Apple to Officially Release macOS Ventura on October 24 on All Compatible Macs

Apple will release macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1 on all supported Macs and iPad models on October 24. Both updates will arrive on the same day, so be sure to prepare your respective devices. macOS Ventura is a major update for Macs as it brings a plethora of forward-facing additions to the table. While there are numerous additions, the highlight of the update is the new Stage Manager multitasking interface, The same feature will also be available with iPadOS 16 on compatible iPad models. However, not all iPad models will feature support for the operating system.

macOS Ventura Release and Features

Other than this, the macOS Ventura release will also include a new Clock and Weather app, updated iMessage as well as Safari. macOS Ventura will also redesign System Settings which were previously called System Preferences. The latest design language is streamlined with the likes of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. There is a boatload of other features embedded in the update, so be sure to stick around for more.

As mentioned earlier, macOS Ventura will officially release for all compatible Macs on October 24. We will share more details on the update as soon as further information is available. You can check out more details on the new M2 iPad Pro, redesigned iPad 10, and upgraded Apple TV 4K.

Are you anxiously waiting for the update? Share your expectations with us in the comments below.

