Apple Releases macOS Big Sur ‘Device Support Update’ to Fix Bugs While Restoring or Updating iPhone and iPad

If you have a Mac, then you should download the latest 'Device Support Update' update which Apple has just released for Big Sur users.

macOS Monterey is several weeks away and right now those running macOS Big Sur should download the update which has been made available to them over the air. Dubbed as 'Device Support Update,' it basically fixes issues, if you were having any, while trying to restore or update an iPhone and iPad using your Mac.

In order to download this update, simply go to System Preferences > Software Update on your Mac. The update should just show up and you can download it instantly. It spans around 195MB in size and doesn't even require a restart therefore it won't affect your work at hand.

