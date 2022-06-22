Apple Releases iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, and watchOS 9 Beta 2 to Developers

Apple announced its latest iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13 Ventura, and tvOS 16 at its WWDC 2022 event. The company released the first beta shortly after the event. Today, the second round of beta builds is available to developers for testing purposes. You can download the latest build right now through the Apple Developer Center if you are a developer. Scroll down to read more details on iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13 Ventura, and tvOS 16 beta 2.

Apple Releases Beta 2 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13 Ventura, and tvOS 16 to Developers For Testing Purposes

You can download the latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 2 builds from the Apple Developer Center if you are a registered developer. Be sure to install the appropriate configuration profile from the Developer Center. Take note that iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are in their early development phase and the system is crawling with bugs at this point. Henceforth, be sure to install the latest builds on a device that you do not use on a daily basis. You can check out more details on what iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 have to offer in terms of features.

All iPhone 14 Models’ Battery Capacities Allegedly Leaked, With Cheaper iPhone 14 Max Getting the Biggest Cell

Other than iOS 16, Apple has also released beta 2 of macOS 13 Ventura. Registered developers can download the latest build from the Apple Developer Center. Be sure to install the proper configuration profile before downloading the build. The latest beta will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. Check out more details in our announcement post.

Alongside iOS 16 and macOS 13, Apple has also released watchOS 9 beta 2 to developers for testing purposes. To install the latest beta on your Apple Watch, install the proper configuration profile from the Developer Center. Once the configuration profile is installed, you can download the latest build on your Apple Watch through the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Simply head over to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch has over 50 percent of battery and is plugged in. In addition, the wearable should also be in the range of your iPhone. You can check out more details in our announcement post.

Apple has also seen fit to release tvOS 16 alongside the new iOS 16 beta 2 update. The update will be available to developers after installing a profile on their Apple TV using Xcode.

This is all there is to it, folks. The new updates are full of bugs at this stage and we would advise you to not install them on your daily drivers. iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13 Ventura, and tvOS 16 will bring major performance enhancements and forward-facing features to the mix, so be sure to stick around for more details.

Did you install the latest iOS 16 beta yet? Share your experience with us in the comments.