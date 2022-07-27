Menu
iOS 16 Beta 4 Includes Live Activities API and Reduced Time Limit For Unsending iMessages, More

Ali Salman
Jul 27, 2022
iOS 16 Beta 4 Changes and Features

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 4 of its upcoming iOS 16 update for iPhone. The new beta build arrives weeks after the third beta was released to developers, probably the longest wait since iOS 6 and iOS 7. Now that it is finally out, iOS 16 beta 4 brings Live Activities API for iOS 16 Lock Screen, the reduced time limit for unending iMessage, and more. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iOS 16 Beta 4 Brings Reduced Time Limit For Unsending iMessage and New Live Activities API

Starting with the Live Activities API in 1OS 16, developers will now be able to use the ActivityKit beta to create apps that are able to take advantage of the feature. Apple announced the new Live Activities addition to iOS 16 Lock Screen at its WWDC 2022 event. It will display interactive notifications to users, allowing them to see updated information at all times. For instance, if you are watching a sports game, you will be able to see the updated score.

Download iOS 16 / iPadOS 16 Beta 4 Without Developer Account

If you are a developer, you can use ActivityKit to start, configure, update, and end a Live Activity. Take note that Live Activities are different from widgets as the mechanism to receive updates varies between the two. Additionally, the feature will not be available at launch so you will have to wait for it.

iOS 16 Beta 4 Changes and Features

Other than the Live Activities API, iOS 16 beta 4 also brings a reduced time limit for unsending iMessage on iPhones and iPad. When you edit a message, the edit history will now be sent to the recipient that displays the original contents of the message. A specific message can now be edited only five times and after that, the option disappears. However, the edit window is still 15 minutes. Another major change is the reduced time limit to unsend an iMessage. The unsend window is now reduced to just two minutes.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on iOS 16 beta 4 as soon as further details are available. Have you installed iOS 16 beta 4 yet? Share your views with us in the comments.

