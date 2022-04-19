Apple Releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, macOS 12.4, tvOS 15.5 Beta 2 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 2 of its upcoming iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5, and macOS 12.4 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer and want to try out the new beta builds, you can do so through the Apple Developer Center. Apple will release the new builds in the coming weeks with a plethora of bug fixes and performance enhancements. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Releases Beta 2 of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, macOS 12.4, tvOS 15.5 to Developers For Testing Purposes

As mentioned earlier, Apple has released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 2 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer, you can download the latest build from the Developer Center. Make sure that you install the proper configuration profile from the Developer Center. As for what is new in the build, iOS 15.5 will bring a slew of changes to the Wallet app.

iPhone 14 Models to See Major Front-Facing Camera Upgrade With AutoFocus And Wider Aperture

Other than iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, Apple has also released macOS 12.4 to developers. Interested users can download the latest build through a proper profile installed through the Apple Developer Center. The latest beta build will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

watchOS 8.6 beta 2 can be downloaded on all compatible Apple Watch models through the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is installed, simply head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. Make sure your Apple Watch is plugged in and has over 50 percent of power. Additionally, the Apple Watch should also be in the range of your iPhone.

Lastly, tvOS 15.5 can be downloaded on your Apple TV using a profile downloaded through Xcode. If you are interested, you can check out what is new in the update. However, take note that tvOS updates are typically minor in terms of new forward-facing features. Nonetheless, it is always vital to check for any potential references hidden in the build.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to install the latest iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, macOS 12.4, and tvOS 15.5 beta released for developers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.