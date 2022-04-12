Apple Watch to Ditch Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Sensors This Year, Other Health Features Expected

We are expecting a new Apple Watch model to arrive later this year alongside the iPhone 14 series. Apple is planning to introduce a plethora of new features for the Apple Watch but it has recently been reported that the company has ditched the blood pressure and blood sugar sensors for this year. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Sensors for the Apple Watch Might Not Be Ready This Year, But Other Health Features Coming Soon

As reported by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is not planning to bring blood pressure and blood sugar sensors to the Apple Watch this year. However, we are expecting the company to ship the Apple Watch with body temperature monitoring and other health features. The new sensor for the Apple Watch is currently in the testing and development phase. Once it is ready, Apple Watch will be able detect hypertension and provide assistance to cope with it. As for the dates, the new sensor is likely to ship in 2025.

Other than this, Apple is also developing non-invasive blood glucose monitoring for the Apple Watch. The blood sugar sensor will also be delayed for the Apple Watch. At this stage, Apple is working to bring new women's health-centric features to the table. Some of these features include new fitness, sleep, and medication management tools in the iPhone's Health app.

As mentioned earlier, we are expecting the company to announce a new body temperature monitoring sensor for the Apple Watch this year. Other than new sensors, Apple is also looking to bring atrial fibrillation with the launch of watchOS 9. We have recently heard that watchOS 9 will also offer a new iPhone-like Low Power Mode to conserve battery life.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple will introduce the blood pressure and sugar sensors this year on the Apple Watch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.