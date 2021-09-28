Apple Releases iOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1 Beta 2 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, and tvOS 15.1 beta 2 to developers for testing purposes. The new beta builds arrive a week after the company seeded the first beta to developers. The new beta builds will bring new additions to the table and feature bug fixes for enhanced stability of the devices. Scroll down to read more details on the new beta builds.

If you are up for it, the new iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 beta can be installed on your iPhone and iPad through the Apple Developer Center. Make sure that you have installed the proper configuration profile on your compatible device. iOS 15.1 will bring support for FaceTime SharePlay, something which was missed in the initial release of iOS 15. The new build will also bring Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support to the HomePod and HomePod mini. Lastly, support for SMART Health Cards will also be part of the mix.

Other than iOS 15.1, Apple has also seeded beta 2 of tvOS 15.1. It can be downloaded on your compatible Apple TV using a profile that can be installed using Xcode. The update will bring major under the hood changes to the table for improvements in stability through bug fixes and performance enhancements.

Lastly, you can install watchOS 8.1 on your compatible Apple Watch models using a profile from the Apple Developer Center. Also, make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 15.1 beta 2. Once the profile is installed, head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and tap on General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch has over 50 percent of battery life and is plugged in. We will share more details on what is new in the build as soon as we have a word.

