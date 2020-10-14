Apple Releases iOS 14.1, Seeds Beta 3 of iOS 14.2, tvOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1 to Developers

While the major announcement for today is the iPhone 12 series, Apple has also released iOS 14.1/iPadOS 14.1 along with the new beta builds. For the betas, Apple has released beta 3 for iOS 14.2/iPadOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1, and tvOS 14.2 to developers for testing purposes. Let's dive in to see some more details on the matter.

iOS 14.1 is Now Available, Apple Also Seeds Beta 3 of iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, tvOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1 to Developers

The new update will presumably be coming pre-installed with the iPhone 12 at launch. If you want to install it on your iPhone, you can simply launch the Settings app and navigate to General > Software Update. The software is still rolling out and it is not yet available for my iPhone as well but you can install it from Apple's developer website. In addition to this, there's no word what the build might have in store but we will keep you guys posted as soon as we have details.

Apart from iOS 14.1, Apple has also seeded beta 3 of its upcoming iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to developers for testing purposes. The new beta build can be downloaded on your iPhone through the Apple Developer Center or via over-the-air. Make sure the appropriate configuration profile installed from the Apple Developer Center.

Other than iOS 14.1 release and iOS 14.2 beta builds, Apple has also seeded watchOS 7.1 beta 3 to developers. To install the latest beta, download the appropriate configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is installed, launch the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and head over to General > Software Update. Your Apple Watch must have over 50 percent of battery life, plugged-in, and in the range of your iPhone. We will update you guys as soon as something new is discovered in the beta build.

Lastly, Apple has also released beta 3 of tvOS 14.2 to developers. The new build is designed for the fourth and fifth-gen Apple TV models and can be downloaded onto the Apple TV via a profile that is installed using Xcode on Mac. tvOS updates are minor in scale but we will update you guys as soon as we discover more details.

That's all there is to it, folks. Is the iOS 14.1 update available on your iPhone? Also, how did you like the iPhone 12 Pro models? Let us know in the comments.