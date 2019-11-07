Apple Releases First Beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the first developer beta of its upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.2 update. the new beta build arrives a week after the official rollout of 10.15.1. If you're a developer and want to test the beta out yourself, it is available through the Apple Developer Center. As for now, let's dive in to see what the first beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 has in store and whether it adds any forward-facing additions to the table.

Apple Seeds First Developer Beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2

As we have previously mentioned, Apple has released the first beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to developers for testing. the latest beta is now available to download and can be installed using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. However, do take note that a proper configuration profile is required from the Developer Center.

As for what the latest beta holds is yet unclear. However, it is most likely to focus on bug fixes which were not addressed in the previous build and performance improvements along with security updates. Nonetheless, we will definitely keep you guys posted as soon as developers are done tinkering with the new build.

macOS Catalinais a major update considering the number of features it brought to the table. This includes the elimination of iTunes and segmenting it into three sections - Podcasts, TV Apps and Music. Apart from this, the update also removes 32-bit apps and also adds a new Find My app. The Photos app is revamped with a new interface along with a boatload of privacy options and refinements. The company has also released iOS 13.2.2, so do check it out what it brings to the table.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details. This is all for now, folks. Are you a developer? Would you be willing to give the first beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 a swing? Let us know in the comments.