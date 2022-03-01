Apple Releases Beta 5 of iOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5, and tvOS 15.4 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the fifth beta of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, macOS 12.3, and tvOS 15.4 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer, you can download and install the latest beta from the Apple Developer Center. The latest beta builds will bring a boatload of bug fixes and performance enhancements. Scroll down to read more details on beta 5 of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, macOS 12.3, and tvOS 15.4.

Apple Seeds iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, macOS 12.3, and tvOS 15.4 Beta 5 to Developers For Testing Purposes

You can install the latest iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 5 from the Apple Developer Center as well as over the air. Make sure that you have installed a proper configuration profile from the Developer Center. iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 will bring a boatload of new additions to the table like Face ID with a mask on, 37 new emojis, and much more.

Apple Watch Series 8 to House Faster Chip and Enhanced Activity Tracking, Series 3 to be Discontinued

The latest macOS 12.3 beta 5 can be installed from the Apple Developer Center after installing the proper configuration profile. You can download the update through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. macOS 12.3 will bring Universal Control which will work alongside iPadOS 15.4. There is a boatload of new features coming with the upcoming update, so do stick around for more details.

other than iOS 15.4 beta 5, Apple has also seeded the fifth beta for watchOS 8.5 to developers. Simply download the configuration profile from the Developer Center. To install the beta, simply navigate to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and head over to General > Software Update. Make sure your wearable has at least 50 percent of battery and is in range of your iPhone.

Lastly, Apple has seeded the fifth beta of tvOS 15.4 to developers. You can download the profile using Xcode on Mac. tvOS 15.4 will bring features like captive WiFi networks and much more. We will share more details on the availability as soon as we have a word.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.