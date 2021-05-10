The third betas of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, watchOS 7.5 and tvOS 14.6 are out now for developers.

We are just a month away from the first betas of Apple’s upcoming software for its lineup of devices. But right now, Apple is focusing hard on refining its current software lineup, which includes iOS 14, macOS 11, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14.

New betas of the aforementioned software is out now, and it bumps up the version number to iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, watchOS 7.5 and tvOS 14.6. If you have a previous beta installed on one of your devices already then it is highly recommended that you go ahead and update to the latest builds immediately for stability and performance improvements.

In order to download the latest iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 beta right now, provided you have a beta pre-release build installed, follow the steps outlined below:

Launch the Settings app

Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

Beta 3 of macOS 11.4 is always available over the air. Simply follow the steps below:

Click on System Preferences

Open Software Update

When the latest beta software shows up, install it

watchOS 7.5 beta 3 can be downloaded and installed by following the steps below:

Place the Apple Watch on its magnetic charger

Launch the Watch app on iPhone

Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

Last but not the least, tvOS 14.6 beta 3 can be downloaded using the steps below:

Turn on Apple TV

Open Settings

Scroll down and open System

Open Software Update and install the available pre-release build from here

Remember, if you are currently using beta software, then it is wise to install the latest updates right now to keep everything running nicely.