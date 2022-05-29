Apple’s realityOS Trademark Filings Spotted Ahead of Company’s WWDC 2022 Keynote

With Apple expected to kick off its WWDC 2022 keynote after a few days, there was a possibility that we could get a preview of realityOS, which is the name of the company’s software platform that is supposed to run on the highly rumored AR headset. It may not be a coincidence that just before Apple’s event officially kicks off, two trademark filings of realityOS were spotted.

Two Trademarks Show a Foreign Filing Deadline Date of June 8, Which Is Exactly Two Days After WWDC 2022 Officially Starts

There were two trademark filings shared by Parker Ortolani and shared in the tweet below, and he notes that both trademarks were filed on December 8, 2021. Visiting the web pages of both trademark filings, the foreign filing deadlines were listed as June 8, 2022, which is two days after WWDC 2022 officially starts. MacRumors pointed out that there was another filing registered on December 8, 2021, but mentions a foreign filing deadline of June 9, 2022.

Digging around the first and second realityOS trademark filings, we noticed that none of them had mentioned Apple anywhere. However, that does not mean the iPhone maker does not own them. The report from MacRumors states that the filings are under a company that goes by the name Realityo Systems LLC and according to Parker, the corporate location used by this firm is of the same address that Apple previously used to hold onto macOS California release names.

It cannot be a coincidence that the “realityOS” trademark owned by a company that seemingly doesn’t exist and is specifically for “wearable computer hardware” is being filed around the world on June 8, 2022 https://t.co/myoRbOvgJa + https://t.co/AH97r95EMn pic.twitter.com/uvsiZCj2rR — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) May 29, 2022

Since WWDC 2022 will be focused on software, it is unlikely that we will see Apple’s rumored AR headset given a sneak preview, though it is what potential customers would be eager to see. The product itself has seen its fair share of trials and tribulations, with a previous report claiming that work on the AR headset started seven years ago, and even now, there are rumors of the head-mounted wearable being plagued with overheating and other problems, forcing Apple to launch it in 2023.

Even if the AR headset sees a launch in 2022, it will probably not go on sale until next year. Even then, the rumored pricing is all over the place, with the headset expected to cost as much as $3,000 or a more affordable $1,000. With only a few days left for WWDC to start, we will see what Apple has in store for us, so stay tuned,

News Source: Parker Ortolani