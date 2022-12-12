MacBook Air With 13.3-Inch Display Said To Feature OLED Technology When It Launches In 2024

Apple could be making a jump from IPS LCD on the M2 MacBook Air to an OLED on the 2024 model, with barely any changes to the display size, according to one analyst. In addition to the panel change, we could also bear witness to a slew of upgrades, which we will discuss here.

New prediction does not mention if the 2024 MacBook Air with OLED will support ProMotion technology

Ross Young’s subscribers were greeted with some pleasant news surrounding Apple’s 2024 MacBook Air. Although the 13.3-inch display is not going to change, the underlying technology is, shifting to OLED instead of gravitating to mini-LED. Unfortunately, Young did not mention if the new portable Mac will support ProMotion technology, which will be a plus since all of Apple’s devices with mini-LED have it.

The biggest advantage of the 2024 MacBook Air is that the OLED panels have self-emitting pixels and do not require their own backlighting. As a result, future machines could deliver a better color gamut, along with a brighter and more power-efficient display, leading to better battery life. Apple may also have plans to introduce a larger 15-inch MacBook Air next year, but Young did not mention if a refresh of the latter will launch in 2024 with the same OLED upgrade as the 13.3-inch version.

Ross Young predicts the 2024 MacBook Air display

It is also worth mentioning the kind of costs Apple will incur when using OLED screens on the 2024 MacBook Air and if those costs will be passed on to customers. We do hope that Apple not only continues to provide a competitive price to consumers after that display upgrade but also gives it a capable cooling solution. The version with the M2 featured a sleeker design but shipped with a fanless heatsink, according to a teardown.

This meant that M2 MacBook Air users were witnessing performance degradation when the machine was hit with any load. One benchmark revealed that this version was losing around 25 percent performance in multi-core tests compared to the new MacBook Pro. A YouTuber managed to fix this problem with $15 thermal pads, but if Apple is charging a premium for these, it should allow its products to perform at their maximum performance levels.

Next year’s MacBook Air will likely be outfitted with the M3, meaning that in 2024, Apple could proceed with the M4 based on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process. Since information is scarce for the time being, we will wait for what Apple has produced two years from now, so stay tuned.

News Source: Ross Young