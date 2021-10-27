Apple Music is Now Rolling Out to PS5 Starting Today

Sony has decided to announce Apple Music for PS5. This is the first gaming console that will have an integrated Apple Music experience, allowing Apple to bring its massive music catalog to PS5 players around the world.

Starting today, PS5 users who have Apple Music subscriptions can now enjoy over 90 million songs from Apple Music, thousands of curated playlists, music videos in 4K, Apple Music Radio, and a lot more.

PS5 is going to offer seamless integration with Apple Music streaming service with background music as well as music video playback so players will be able to enjoy listening to music while they are playing their favorite games at the same time.

