Apple Music is Now Rolling Out to PS5 Starting Today

PS5 users can either start the Apple Music app before hopping into a game, or during gameplay by pressing the PS button on the DualSense wireless controller to access the Control Center and select the Music Function card.
From there, Apple Music subscribers can find recommendations that match the game they are currently playing, or choose from a playlist in their library or other Apple Music-curated playlists for gaming.
Apple Music subscribers can also find and watch music videos from a wide selection of artists in the Apple Music app. Start by playing the video in full screen; if you decide you want to go back to your gameplay or navigate elsewhere on the PS5’s home screen, the audio from the music video will continue to play. If you want to go back to the music video, it’ll also pick up seamlessly from wherever you are in the song, with no interruption to the music. We hope you enjoy Apple Music on PS5. To get started, PS5 owners can download the Apple Music app from the Media space on PS5, and follow the on-screen instructions to link their Apple Music account. For more information, please visit our website.
Sony has decided to announce Apple Music for PS5. This is the first gaming console that will have an integrated Apple Music experience, allowing Apple to bring its massive music catalog to PS5 players around the world.
Starting today, PS5 users who have Apple Music subscriptions can now enjoy over 90 million songs from Apple Music, thousands of curated playlists, music videos in 4K, Apple Music Radio, and a lot more.
PS5 Users Around the World Can Finally Enjoy Their Apple Music Library on Their Consoles
PS5 is going to offer seamless integration with Apple Music streaming service with background music as well as music video playback so players will be able to enjoy listening to music while they are playing their favorite games at the same time.
