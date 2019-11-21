Apple Music for Business Coming Soon to Provide Music to Retail Stores

Apple Music is one of the best music streaming services on the market. While the user base might not be as much as Spotify, the company is constantly adding exclusives along with new front-facing additions. The streaming service is now partnering with several businesses to play music in retail stores. Businesses can sign up to Apple Music for Business plans, which will allow them to play licensed music in retail locations. Let's dive in to see some more details on the matter.

Apple Music for Business Will Provide Retail Stores With Custom Playlists and Recommendations from Apple

Apple Music has a bunch of unique features including where it provides human-curated playlists along with recommendations that match the store brand. Businesses would need a special Apple Music for Business app for iPhone or iPad to make use of it. According to the Wall Street Journal, the plan will expand to larger stores soon.

As of now, consumer licensing for music streaming services does not allow the music to be played at commercial locations. These licenses cost more per stream and require special deals with providers to play music in retail stores. According to the source, the Harrod department store is using the Apple Music for Business a few weeks ago.

Apple will devise custom playlists that better fit the store culture. In addition, the Harrods department store will promote Apple Music service to customers through in-store billboards. Furthermore, these retail stores will receive a commission if the promotion signs lead to free trial signups. There will be more to the story related to Apple Music for Business, so be sure to stick around.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on Apple Music for Business? Do you think it is a good approach to make a special Apple Music for Busines approach? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

