Apple Music Beta Website Updated with macOS Big Sur-like Design and New Listen Now Tab

Apple has updated its Apple Music beta website with a fresh coat of paint. The new design update makes it look like an app from macOS Big Sur. Just like the Music app on macOS Big Sur and iOS 14, Apple has also replaced the 'For You' tab in the sidebar with a new 'Listen Now' tab.

Despite the changes, don't expect the Apple Music website to be featured enough to replace your need for a dedicated desktop app. The dynamic lyrics feature is missing and there is no 'now playing' screen. In fact, the Apple Music beta website links to the desktop app from the sidebar.

If you do not like the new beta design, you can still use the current non-beta version of Apple Music which exists here. This is how the current Apple Music website looks like:

For macOS users, it is recommended to just use the desktop Music app which works far better and is faster than the old days of iTunes. However, for Windows users who still have to rely on the clunky old iTunes app to listen to Apple Music, this website is a breath of fresh air. The website can easily be added as a desktop progressive web app using Chrome or Edge browser, and you can even hide browser controls to get a native app-like experience. You can still access all your library music, curated playlists, personalized music suggestions, and so on. However, you will miss out on features like equalizer, visualizations, and dynamic lyrics.

Apple will likely roll-out this new beta design this fall to all users when it launches macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, and iPadOS 14. Apple is also rumored to be working on a new desktop Music app for Windows 10, as per job listings, however, there has been no official announcement from the company yet on that front.