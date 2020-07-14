Apple is working on a new app for Windows 10, as per the latest reports. Whether it will be Safari for Windows or dedicated Apple Music, Apple TV, and Podcasts apps, it is unclear. However, what is known is that the app will be released in Microsoft Store for Windows 10.

According to the Italian website Aggiornamenti Lumia, the new Apple app will be coming soon to Microsoft Store. This will not be Apple's first app for Microsoft Store in Windows 10. iTunes and iCloud are also available in Microsoft Stores, released in 2018 and 2019 respectively. However, neither of these apps are Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps - they are good old win32 apps.

A new @Apple app coming soon to the Microsoft Store? 👀 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 11, 2020

As per some job postings last year, Apple was hiring developers who have experience with Universal Windows Platform apps. This hinted to the possibility that the company might release dedicated Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows 10, after decoupling them in macOS Catalina. Although iTunes was broken into different apps last year, Apple continues to offer iTunes for device syncing, podcasts, music, and TV experiences.

Having modern apps for new services would attract a lot more customers for Apple as iTunes for Windows is not the leanest or best-looking app in 2020. UWP apps are also cross-platform which means that the same app can run on Windows 10 and Xbox. After bringing its TV and Music apps to most popular smart TVs and set-top boxes, it would make sense for Apple to make its streaming services available on Xbox.

While we wait for Apple to officially confirm if and when they will release the new app for Windows 10, there are still ways to access the company's Music and TV+ services on Windows without using iTunes. You can go to music.apple.com or tv.apple.com in Edge or Chrome, and create a desktop shortcut for these websites. You will get nice icons for them on your desktop and the services will open in their own windows with their modern designs.

