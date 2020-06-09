iPhone + Apple Watch Benefits Showcased in New Apple Website Section

Apple has created a new section on its website which highlights all the various ways that iPhone and Apple Watch work together. The page focuses on features like calling, messaging, camera control, music, health, workouts, payments and navigation.

The webpage is titled 'Add them together. Multiply their power.' and has the following paragraph in the beginning:

Get directions on iPhone and a tap on your wrist when you need to turn. Check your heart rate on Apple Watch and track it over the last hour, day, month, or year on iPhone. When you put the two of them together, they add up to so much more.

As you scroll down the website, you see some nice parallax effects, typical of an Apple webpage, which take you through various features of iPhone and Apple Watch and their various use cases.

For calling, the page highlights how you can answer a call on your Apple Watch and switch to an iPhone later. With messaging, you can see who texted you right from your Watch, and reply instantly from your wrist using dictation, text, or emojis.

Using the camera app on the Apple Watch, you can control your iPhone camera and capture photos. The app lets you zoom in/zoom out using the Digital Crown and even switch between front and back cameras and use various modes. You can later edit the captured photos on your iPhone, and even set one as a custom watch face background.

Apple Music is also featured with the tagline '60 million songs in your pocket. Even when you don’t have a pocket.' It is interesting to see Apple re-use iPod's 'thousand songs in your pocket' tagline in the modern era when you are not limited by the storage space on your device anymore. With Apple Watch, you can stream music, save songs offline, listen to podcasts and audiobooks, and even use Spotify and other services to do most of these things.

Health features and activity tracking also take centerstage as Apple lists heart rate notifications, ECG, workout tracking, activity rings and more.

Apple Maps navigation, the ability to find your iPhone (and your Apple Watch from your iPhone), Apple Pay and Apple Card are also listed on the page.

Although most users would already know about all these features, I found a hidden gem on the page. You can touch and hold the iPhone icon in control center on your Apple Watch to flash the light on your iPhone. A handy feature that most users might not have known.

Apple is trying to get users to purchase Apple Watch and iPhone through this page. However, it would be great if they could offer some bundle deals so that users who buy both devices can get a discount. Wishful thinking, but wouldn't that be awesome?