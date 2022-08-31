Menu
Apple’s M2 Pro, M2 Max, Likely to Be Mass Produced on Schedule as TSMC CEO Says 3nm Process Is Far From Canceled

Omar Sohail
Aug 31, 2022
Apple’s M2 Pro, M2 Max Likely to Be Mass Produced on Schedule as TSMC CEO Says 3nm Process Is Far From Canceled

Earlier reports of TSMC abandoning its 3nm (N3) process for the more advanced variant called N3E have been put to rest as the chip manufacturing firm’s CEO has commented that mass production will take place on schedule. The latest announcement puts additional momentum to Apple’s plans on preparing its upcoming M2 Pro and the M2 Max on the next-generation architecture.

Previously, Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max Were Said to Be Mass Produced on TSMC’s 5nm Node, Likely Due to Rumors Claiming That the 3nm Process Had Been Abandoned

TSMC CEO C. C. Wei has commented on the complexities of mass producing 3nm wafers, according to a report published on Economic News Daily. He claims that the biggest hurdle lies in a shortage of 3nm R&D staff, which the manufacturer is aiming to fix. Wei also states that many customers are excited about TSMC’s N3 technology, and we are assuming that one of them would be Apple.

Related Story
Apple Rumored to Be Working on Project Irvine; Said to Be an ‘Evolution’ of Stage Manager and May Arrive in 2023

At this time, TSMC has reportedly employed around 2,000 individuals in its 3nm R&D section, with more staff to be added down the road. Previously, TSMC’s 5nm process was said to be used in mass producing Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max, implying that the company’s 3nm node was either facing problems or abandoned entirely in favor of the improved N3E. From the looks of it, TSMC has everything in place to make sure it fulfills orders for various clients, including the iPhone maker.

Apple’s M2 Pro, M2 Max Likely to Be Mass Produced on Schedule as TSMC CEO Says 3nm Process Is Far From Canceled

Unfortunately, just because the M2 Pro and M2 Max maintain the same mass production schedule as previously reported, meaning that even if Apple has adequate batches of its next-generation chips prepared, we will not see them in the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until next year. As for specifications, we only have information surrounding the M2 Max, with Apple’s high-end silicon offering up to a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU configuration.

Apple has other products lined up that will take advantage of TSMC’s 3nm process, such as the A17 Bionic, which will exclusively be used for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As for more of Apple’s future plans, we advise that our readers remain patient for more updates. Meanwhile, if you wish to learn more about the M2 Pro and M2 Max, make sure to go through our detailed rumor roundup while also sharing your thoughts in the comments.

News Source: UDN

