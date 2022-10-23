Apple’s M2 Max SoC Will Be Available for Both 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro Models, Will Offer a 12-Core CPU, Other Upgrades

Like the M1 Max, Apple will reportedly allow the M2 Max to run in both upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. This vast choice of configuration options will allow users to choose the smaller portable Mac if they want to carry around less weight but experience the same level of processing horsepower as the larger machine. One update provides some specifications of the SoC, claiming that it will have a 12-core CPU, two additional cores compared to the CPU running in the M1 Max.

No Information Is Currently Available on the CPU or GPU Configuration of the M2 Pro

The configuration was shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his free ‘Power On’ newsletter. He has mentioned this information previously, claiming that aside from the 12-core CPU, the M2 Max will be able to boast up to a 38-core GPU, bringing a decent upgrade to both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Unfortunately, he has not shared the specifications of the M2 Pro, and customers who cannot shell out a boatload of money for the M2 Max configuration will have no choice but to pick up the base models. Gurman also states that out of the 12 CPU cores, eight will be focused on delivering performance, while the remaining four are designed for power efficiency.

“Let’s start with the more popular machines, though: the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. I’m told that these laptops will come in M2 Pro and M2 Max configurations. The M2 Max will have 12 CPU cores—made up of 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores—and 38 graphics cores. It will also continue to come with up to 64 gigabytes of memory. Those options will be available across both screen sizes.”

The maximum supported memory is expected to be limited to 64GB, but this time, Apple may upgrade to the LPDDR5X standard, resulting in increased bandwidth and improved power efficiency. These improvements should translate into better battery life. Sadly, Gurman has not shared the lithography of the M2 Pro or M2 Max. There were talks that both SoCs would be mass produced on TSMC’s first-generation 3nm architecture, but it appears that Apple may stick with the Taiwanese giant’s 5nm process.

Given that these models will not be unchanged aesthetically from the previous MacBook Pro versions, the only radical change we should expect is a chipset upgrade. Apple is likely to retain other features while possibly stamping the same $1,999 starting price on the newer models. If you want to learn more about the M2 Pro and M2 Max, make sure to go through our detailed rumor roundup while also sharing your thoughts in the comments.