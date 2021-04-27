Apple Gets Listed in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2021

Time Magazine has revealed its 100 most influential companies in 2021. It has previously included Apple’s CEO Tim Cook in its 100 most influential people, and after organizing its most influential list of companies list, it has included Apple. The technology giant holds a spot in the ‘Leaders’ category, which also includes giants like Nike and the NBA.

Time highlights Apple’s record-breaking 2020 holiday season and powerful Mac and iPad sales, coupled with the move to 5G with the new iPhone 12 lineup as the primary growth drivers for the technology giant. Time also draws attention to the shift to Apple Silicon, as it introduced the industry to the company's own chipset. For now, Apple has only unveiled the M1, but the company aims to develop more SoCs in the future.

The media outlet also stated the following on what Apple has achieved and what it potentially plans on unveiling in the near future.

“During the holiday season, Apple raked in a record-breaking $111 billion, thanks in part to the uptick in remote work and schooling boosting its Mac and iPad sales. And that's just one way the Tim Cook–led, Cupertino, Calif., company was able to defy gravity in 2020, upsetting both the competition and its apparent partners. Among other moves, it launched a new Mac lineup with a plan to phase out its use of Intel processors for its own Apple-made designs based on its mobile devices. It debuted new iPhone models that caught up to the 5G-enabled competition, and added services like Apple Fitness+ to help keep people moving when they're indoors (and to compete with fitness companies like Peloton). As with Google and Amazon, Apple has faced increased scrutiny for allegedly anti-competitive practices over the past year, but anti-trust lawsuits and complaints—in the U.S., the E.U. and elsewhere—haven't dulled the giant's interest in further expansion. The company is rumored to be eyeing new product categories, such as augmented-reality glasses, and speaking with auto manufacturers about a potential Apple-branded self-driving vehicle.”

The list of 100 companies is split down into five categories which include ‘Pioneers, Leaders, Innovators, Titans and Disruptors’ which each category featuring around 20 firms company. Apple could have been included in the ‘Titans’ category, but instead, it features the likes of Microsoft, Disney, and Google for some reason.

