Apple Working With LG to Create a New Foldable OLED Panel With Ultra-Thin Glass for Future iPad, MacBook Models

Apple is attempting to push foldable display technology straight to its iPad and MacBook line with the help of LG, according to the latest report. The Korean manufacturer is apparently working on a new type of foldable OLED that will sport ultra-thin glass technology.

Unlike What Apple and LG Are Seemingly Working on, Other Displays Use Polyimide

LG is working with other notebook manufacturers such as HP to develop 17-inch 4K OLED panels, which can be reduced to 11 inches when folded inwards. Such screens are expected to be supplied to the notebook maker this year, and alongside that development, Apple is said to be having close business ties with the display maker, but on a different technology.

Unlike other foldable displays that make use of polyimide, Apple and LG are reportedly experimenting to bring ultra-thin glass to these foldable OLED panels for use in future iPad and MacBook models, according to The Elec. The report does not mention what advantages using ultra-thin glass would have over polyimide, but given Apple’s propensity to procure high-quality materials, we suspect it has to do with increasing the longevity of the foldable OLED panel and how many times it can be folded inward and outward.

Unfortunately, before we come anywhere close to a foldable iPad or foldable MacBook family bearing OLED technology, Apple first has to bring this display variant to the regular non-foldable versions of the same product category. It is currently working with Samsung to mass produce two-stack tandem OLED technology, and LG may have some involvement in this process. There are also rumors that the technology giant is working on a 20-inch foldable MacBook, but it will likely take a few years before a commercial product is ready for the masses.

For the time being, let us keep our fingers crossed for Apple to bring OLED technology to regular iPad and MacBook models first.

Image Credits - Antonio De Rosa