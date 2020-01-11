Apple Launches Smart Battery Case Replacement Program for iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone XR

Apple has seen fit to launch a new Smart Battery Case replacement program which is designed for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. According to the company, some Smart Battery Cases can potentially face charging issues. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Apple Launches New Smart Battery Case Replacement Program for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

According to Apple, some Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR can experience charging issues, intermittent charging when plugged in, or cases that won't charge. These affected battery cases were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. In addition, the company emphasizes that it's not a safety issue and that Apple or its Authorized service providers will replace the eligible Battery Cases for free.

If you have bought a Smart Battery Case between the said months, your case is eligible for replacement. In addition, the iPhone-maker has also stated that any other Smart battery case is not part of the program. This means that only the stated devices with their respective battery cases bought between the said months are up for replacement.

If you think there is something wrong with your Smart Battery Case, you should make an appointment at your nearest Apple retail store or find an Apple Authorized Service Provider for replacement. The cases affected with issues will be disposed of in an eco-friendly manner and the program is live for two years after the first retail sale of the battery case.

There have been several issues reported concerning the Battery Cases' charging. It's good to see Apple taking note of it and devising a solution for it. There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details.

That's all for now, folks. Do you own a Smart Battery Case with the said issues? Let us know in the comments.

