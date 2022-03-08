Apple Kicks off ‘Peek Performance’ Event – Grab the Live Updates Here

Apple has just kicked off its Peek Performance event and you can grab the live stream as well as text updates right here.

New iPad Air, Mac and Display Expected at Apple's Peek Performance Event - Watch the Event Unfold Right Here

You have a solid choice of either watching the event on YouTube using the embedded player below, or scroll down a little if you want to see me drop my own views alongside what Apple announces. Entirely your call.

The live stream is now up and you can fire up Shazam too if you like.

For now, we expect a new iPad Air, iPhone SE, Mac Studio and a new, cheaper display from Apple.

Apple's choice of music is always on point.

Tim Cook is on stage. First Apple event of 2022.

First up, Apple TV+. Expect a lot of trailers.

It's amazing how far TV+ has come in such a short time.

Yup, it's trailer time.

Whoever does color grading for TV+ deserves an Oscar.

Friday Night Baseball coming to Apple TV+!

iPhone 13 now comes in Green and Alpine Green: iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Now Available in Green and Alpine Green

Apple iPhone SE now official with A15 Bionic.

iPhone SE now supports 5G.

Battery life has been improved as well.

It's the best compact phone on the planet. Period.

