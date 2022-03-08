Apple has just announced a new color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lineup - Green and Alpine Green.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Now Available in Green and Alpine Green Finishes, Features Same Price, Same Specs, Everything Else

If you ever wanted an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro in green, then Apple has delivered on your dream today. But before you get excited, thinking that you're getting a brand new phone with brand new feature, then you might want to dial down your hopes completely.

I say this because this phone is not a new piece of hardware at all. It's just an iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro smartphone with a new lick of paint. But, it's a solid phone lineup to anything else available in the world of iPhone.

The iPhone 13 lineup features the mighty A15 Bionic chip which has proven itself in the real world to offer the best performance when it comes to apps and games. But that's not all, you also get cameras that put everything else to shame when it comes to video recording, thanks to the inclusion of Dolby Vision support.

Other than that, Cinematic mode ensures you get the portrait effect while recording video and rack focusing takes things further, too. Needless to say that this is the best iPhone you can buy when it comes to shooting video, that too in green!

Rest is pretty standard, such as the inclusion of MagSafe for attaching accessories and fast charging, flat edges, a smaller notch, a bright display, support for 5G, Face ID and so much more.

There are a lot of things we love about the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro and we've covered everything in detail at launch. If you're interested in learning more about it, check out the post here:

If you're interested in buying the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in Green and Alpine, then you will be pleased to learn that it goes on order this Friday with availability on March 18.