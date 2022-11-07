Apple Issues Multiple Takedown Strikes For Popular ‘Apple WWDC Videos’ YouTube Channel

After every WWDC event, Apple shares the keynote video on YouTube. However, users also share their take on the keynote on YouTube. According to the latest, Apple has issued multiple takedown strikes for a popular channel on YouTube. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Prominent YouTube Channel "Apple WWDC Videos" Issued Multiple Takedown Strikes

As mentioned earlier, Apple has issued multiple takedown requests for a popular YouTube channel that archived past WWDC videos. Brendan Shanks, owner of the channel "Apple WWDC Videos" shared the news on Twitter, highlighting screenshots of DMCA notices sent by YouTube. The YouTube channel contains hundreds of videos from WWDC keynotes and it was quite popular amongst fans.

YouTube channels usually share short clips from the WWDC events that are relevant to their audience. Searching for the same information on Apple's channel would take a lot of time as it would pose to be quite cumbersome to locate the exact information. Nonetheless, Apple provides a catalog of older keynotes on Apple Podcasts that you can watch. However, you can only go as far as the original iPhone's launch in 2007. In contrast, Shanks' channel contained "20-year-old WWDC videos".

As for Shank, he will upload the original video files from his "Apple WWDC Videos" YouTube channel to the Internet Archive. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.

