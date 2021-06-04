Apple is Working on a Thinner Entry-Level iPad Oriented Towards Students

Apple recently announced the new iPad Pro with a mini-LED panel and a powerful M1 processor. However, the design language of the iPad was kept the same. The current design was initially debuted in 2018 and there have been only minor tweaks since. However, a new report suggests that Apple is working on the iPad Pro with a glass back for wireless charging. In addition, the report also cites that the company is working on a thinner version of its entry-level iPad 9 which will be oriented towards students.

iPad 9 to Feature a Thinner Design Compared to Current-Generation Model

As mentioned earlier, Bloomberg has published a new report today that highlights Apple's plan's to launch an iPad Pro model with a glass back, a new iPad mini 6 with minimal bezels and no home button, and iPad 9. While the report does not mention if the new entry-level iPad will be called the iPad 9, but given Apple's product lineup, the company will update the iPad 8 which is geared towards students.

The report suggests that the iPad 9 will feature a thinner form factor. At this point in time, it is not clear how thin Apple is planning the iPad to be and would it make any compromises to the battery life. Moreover, the specifications of the entry-level iPad were not detailed as well but we suspect the company will upgrade the processor.

As for availability, the report states that the product is "to be released as early as the end of this year." This is the same time frame in which Apple will announce the new iPad mini 6, as per information from the report. The iPad 9 will cater to students and will be priced accordingly. The current generation iPad 8 is available at $329 for the 32GB variant. Moreover, it will potentially be available in the same display size.

We will share more details on the iPad 9iPad as soon as we have further information on the product. What are your thoughts on the scenario? Let us know in the comments.