According to The Information, Apple is set to release a brand new Smart Keyboard with a built-in trackpad for the iPad Pro.

Apple Ready to Take the Full-Blown Laptop Route with its Next Smart Keyboard, Will Feature a Built-in Trackpad

According to a new report, Apple has been working on a Smart Keyboard with a built-in trackpad for a number of years now and the company is set to launch it with the next version of the iPad Pro. The report says that the launch will happen in 2020.

2020 iPad Pro Launch Expected in March, but Production Has Reportedly Been Slow in Ramping up

The new iPad Pro is all set for unveiling at a dedicated event this March, so we might see this new Smart Keyboard sooner than we think, according to several reports floating around.

The report from The Information also suggests that the new Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro will be made with the same materials which are used in the current Smart Keyboard lineup, so no changes there. But, the interesting bit to know here is that the keyboard is currently in mass production, so keep your eyes open for this one to arrive.

It's very, very interesting that Apple is going ahead with Smart Keyboard with a built-in trackpad, given that it added mouse support in iPadOS just recently. Sure, it might not be similar to what we see on a desktop platform like Windows or Mac, but it stops criticism from many users out there who just didn't want to touch the screen of the iPad and instead wanted to do the heavy lifting using an accessory like a mouse. With the Smart Keyboard with a built-in trackpad, it's one less accessory you have to worry about, and we're certain that is going to excite a lot of users out there.

According to another report, and this one by DigiTimes, Apple is also working on a keyboard for the iPad Pro with scissor switches, the same one which Apple brought back with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. But we're not certain if that will ever happen, after all it's DigiTimes, so take it all with a truckload of salt.

Source: The Information

Products mentioned in this post iPad Pro

USD 749.99 MacBook

USD 1199.99 MacBook Pro

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.