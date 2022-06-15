Apple is the World’s Most Valuable Brand According to New Survey

Apple has been ranked the world's most valuable brand according to a new survey. Kanter's latest report of its top 100 most valuable global brands has ranked Apple as the world's most valuable brand. The London-based agency ranks major global brands based on their recent financial performance date and consumer research from more than 4 million users in 51 markets. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Took The First Spot in The List of Most Valuable Brands in the World, Google Took The Second Spot

Apple took the top spot with a valuation of $947 billion. What this means is that the company is on its way to becoming the world's first trillion-dollar brand. Apple offers a wide range of products and services and continues to expand its lineup with the latest upgrades every year. In terms of services, the entertainment and payment services also contribute to the value of its brand.

In contrast, Amazon fell from the number one spot to third this year with an annual growth of 3 percent in brand value. Google took the second spot from third this year and its brand value jumped by 80 percent. Louis Vuitton took the tenth spot which is the first luxury brand to reach the top 10 since 2010. Check out the top 10 companies according to the survey.

Apple

Google

Amazon

Microsoft

Tencent

McDonald's

Visa

Facebook

Alibaba

Louis Vuitton

According to Kanter's survey, the total value of the 100 most valuable brands jumped by 23 percent to $8.7 trillion compared to the previous year. Apple is releasing new products every year with various upgrades coming to the iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature a major redesign with a dual-cutout display which will potentially prove to be a popular model. Other than this, Apple also announced its latest M2 MacBook Air with a new design recently. The new models will further boost sales for Apple and the numbers will be reflected in next year's valuation.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.