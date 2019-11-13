Apple is finalizing an exclusive production deal with former HBO CEO and Co-president Richard Plepler. This would be a huge deal for Apple TV+ as Richard Plepler was in-charge when HBO launched TV shows like Game of Thrones, Veep, True Blood, Boardwalk Empire, and The Newsroom. He helped make HBO the quality TV content brand it is today.

As per Deadline, Apple TV+ executives Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg are bringing Richard Plepler onboard to help create the type of TV content that he was responsible for at HBO. Apple is aiming to produce the next Game of Thrones caliber TV series for its newly launched video streaming service.

Richard Plepler was co-president at HBO from 2007 - 2013 and became CEO from 2013- 2019. He stepped down from HBO as Chairman & CEO earlier this year. After leaving HBO, Richard Plepler is launching his own production company RLP & Co, which would work at Apple after the negotiations are complete. Apple TV+ already has A-list talent working on projects and Richard Plepler's inclusion will provide a further boost with content that even critics would love.

Apple TV+ was launched on November 1 with a limited number of TV shows and movies. Even though there has been some internal reshuffling at Apple TV+, just days after its launch, shows like Dickinson, Morning Show, See and For All Mankind, have been renewed for second seasons. Critics have given mixed reviews to Apple TV+ shows, but viewers have been heaping praise on the shows so far.

Apple TV+ is currently available in over 100 countries and regions, for $4.99/month. To boost initial viewership numbers, Apple is also offering a 1-year free Apple TV+ subscription to users who bought a new Mac, Apple TV or iOS device after September 10.