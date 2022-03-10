Apple is Expected to Launch 27-Inch ‘Studio Display Pro’ With mini-LED and ProMotion in June

Apple recently launched the new Studio Display at its Spring event and it is significantly cheaper than the Pro Display XDR. While it is cheaper, it also does not house a mini-LED panel. We have now heard that Apple has plans to launch a "Pro" version of the Studio Display in June. The 27-Inch Studio Display Pro will launch in June and it will come with a mini-LED display.

Apple to Launch Studio Display Pro in June With a mini-LED Display to Replace the Current Pro Display XDR

The news was shared by the credible analyst Ross Young on Twitter, citing that he is still expecting a 27-inch mini-LED display from Apple in June and confirmed it with sources familiar with Apple's supply chain. Previously, Ross Young also claimed that Apple will launch iMac Pro in the summer. However, now, the analyst believes differently because his sources were not familiar with the Mac Studio and iMac separation. This created confusion as the Studio Display and the Studio Display Pro both feature a webcam with built-in Apple chips. Hence, Ross Young believes that Apple will instead launch the latter in June.

Still expecting a 27” MiniLED display from Apple in June. Guess it might be a Studio Display Pro…Have confirmed it with multiple companies in their supply chain… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 10, 2022

In addition, Ming-Chi Kuo also stated that Apple will not launch an iMac Pro until 2023. He also stated that Apple might not launch a mini-LED device this year due to concerns related to its cost. Henceforth, we will have to wait and see what products Apple announces at WWDC this year. Apple did give us a hint at the Peek Performance event that the company might launch a Mac Pro soon. The forthcoming Studio Display Pro will replace the Pro Display XDR.

Apple also recently discontinued the 27-Inch iMac with an Intel chip. At this point, Apple is only selling the 24-inch iMac with an M1 chip. We will see more details on the subject in the future, so be sure to stick around.

