Apple iPad 2 16GB Black (Refurbished) Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now
Apple products are a luxury not everyone can afford. These products are pure quality and if you have used their products then you know what I am talking about. If you are thinking about investing in a tablet, then we have something for you right here. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Apple iPad 2 16GB – Black (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only). You don’t have to go broke investing in a new one, this refurbished one will meet your needs just fine.
Apple iPad 2 16GB Features
iPad 2 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor and makes the whole work and pleasure experience better. It comes with a dual core A5 chip that makes work much smoother. A single charge offers up to 10 hours of battery life as well. The refurbished version gives you everything that a new one would offer but only at a fraction of the price. So why not make the investment right away? Here are highlights of what the Apple iPad 2 16GB deal has in store for you:
- 9.7-inch Multi-Touch display: View your favorite content in stunning detail & a larger screen
- Video recording: Capture HD (720p) content at up to 30 frames per second with audio
- Dual-core A5 chip: Get more tasks done faster w/ an impressively powerful chip
- 10-hour battery life: Browse, stream, or game for a longer time period
- Model year: 2011
Refurbished Rating
- Grade “A/B.” It arrives in a near-mint condition and may have very light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.
Specs
- Model number: A1395
- Color: black
- Materials: aluminum
- Dimensions: 9.5" x 7.31" x 0.34"
- Weight: 1.33lbs
- Processor: Apple A5
- RAM: 512MB
- Storage: 16GB
- Display: 9.7" color
- Resolution: 1024 x 768 (132ppi)
- Standard Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR
- Camera
- Battery life: 10 hours
- Aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty from third party
Includes
- Apple iPad 2 Black 16GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)
- Charger
Original Price Apple iPad 2 : $170
Wccftech Discount Price Apple iPad 2 16GB: $94.99
