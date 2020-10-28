Apple iPad 2 16GB Black (Refurbished) Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Apple products are a luxury not everyone can afford. These products are pure quality and if you have used their products then you know what I am talking about. If you are thinking about investing in a tablet, then we have something for you right here. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Apple iPad 2 16GB – Black (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only). You don’t have to go broke investing in a new one, this refurbished one will meet your needs just fine.

Apple iPad 2 16GB Features

iPad 2 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor and makes the whole work and pleasure experience better. It comes with a dual core A5 chip that makes work much smoother. A single charge offers up to 10 hours of battery life as well. The refurbished version gives you everything that a new one would offer but only at a fraction of the price. So why not make the investment right away? Here are highlights of what the Apple iPad 2 16GB deal has in store for you:

9.7-inch Multi-Touch display: View your favorite content in stunning detail & a larger screen

Video recording: Capture HD (720p) content at up to 30 frames per second with audio

Dual-core A5 chip: Get more tasks done faster w/ an impressively powerful chip

10-hour battery life: Browse, stream, or game for a longer time period

Model year: 2011

Refurbished Rating

Grade “A/B.” It arrives in a near-mint condition and may have very light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.

Specs

Model number: A1395

Color: black

Materials: aluminum

Dimensions: 9.5" x 7.31" x 0.34"

Weight: 1.33lbs

Processor: Apple A5

RAM: 512MB

Storage: 16GB

Display: 9.7" color

Resolution: 1024 x 768 (132ppi)

Standard Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR

Camera

Battery life: 10 hours

Aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty from third party

Includes

Apple iPad 2 Black 16GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)

Charger

Original Price Apple iPad 2 : $170

Wccftech Discount Price Apple iPad 2 16GB: $94.99