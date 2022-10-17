Menu
Apple’s Low-Cost iPad 10 Gets a Potential Launch Date, Courtesy of a Tipster

Omar Sohail
Oct 17, 2022, 05:56 PM EDT
Apple’s Low-Cost iPad 10 Gets a Potential Launch Date Courtesy of a Tipster

The affordable iPad 10 is on its way, according to one tipster, and it is possible that Apple unveils the low-cost tablet before the end of October.

Tipster Believes That Compatible Cases for the Upcoming iPad 10 Will Be Released in the Final Week Two Weeks of This Month

With the M2 iPad Pro expected to launch in a matter of days, Apple has been reported to launch its less expensive offering in the same month. Thanks to Majin Bu, who received information concerning the launch date of iPad 10 cases, these compatible accessories should be released between October 22 and October 26. He believes the aforementioned dates could be the time Apple announces the low-cost slate, meaning that the new M2 iPad Pro could see an unveiling around the same time.

Previously leaked renders revealed that the iPad 10 would resemble the iPad Pro series with flatter edges, along with a quad-speaker setup paired with a rear camera bump. Apple may not make too many changes to this model since it wants to keep costs low, but like the third-generation iPhone SE, the iPad 10 could see a price increase due to the fact that it is rumored to ship with a multitude of upgrades. For instance, the tablet will reportedly ship with the A14 Bionic, the same SoC found in the iPhone 12 series that launched back in 2020.

Alongside the powerful chipset, the iPad 10 could also be the first affordable tablet from Apple’s lineup to finally get 5G connectivity. This baseband chip could be why Apple is forced to jack up the price, but we hope that is not the case. Also, unlike the iPad 9, the iPad 10 could finally shift to USB-C instead of sporting a Lightning port, thereby completing the transition to the new connector, at least for Apple’s larger screen devices.

Since there are not a whole lot of changes coming to this model, Apple will likely launch the iPad 10 through a detailed press release. Two connectivity variants are expected, just like before; the Wi-Fi-only version and the Wi-Fi + Cellular one, with the latter being more expensive. When we have more information for our readers, which will probably happen when the press release goes live, we will update everyone, so stay tuned.

News Source: Majin Bu

