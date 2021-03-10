Apple Investing 1.19 Billion USD in Munich, Europe to Expand Development of Custom ARM-Based Chips & More

Apple announced today that it will make Munich its European Silicon Design Center and expand development for its custom chips that will eventually be found in future iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The expansion plus R&D will result in Apple investing around 1 billion Euros, or 1.19 billion USD in the next three years.

New Facility Will Allow 1,500 Engineers to Obtain Employment From Various Regions

Apple says that the state-of-the-art facility will allow 1,500 engineers to gain employment from 40 different countries, as they will work on different things, such as power management chips to application processors. The new facility will also hire employees who will focus on wireless technologies. Apple executive Johny Srouji said in December of last year that the company had started development work on its custom 5G modem, so this facility could also serve as a hub for further research.

Here is what Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said about the official announcement.

“I couldn’t be more excited for everything our Munich engineering teams will discover — from exploring the new frontiers of 5G technology, to a new generation of technologies that bring power, speed, and connectivity to the world. Munich has been a home to Apple for four decades, and we’re grateful to this community and to Germany for being a part of our journey.”

Apple intends on moving to the facility in late 2022, and just like every other Apple office, it will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy. While the company has been making custom silicon for iPhones and iPads for a considerable period, it was only in 2020 that it started depending less on Intel with its 5nm M1 chip for some Mac models. This will expand to new Apple Silicon arriving for the iMac and MacBook Pro models reportedly later this year.

It is possible that the new MacBook Pro models get treated to the M1X, while the Apple Silicon iMac either features the M2 or an A14T. All custom chips are expected to be made using TSMC’s 5nm technology, and soon we will start seeing 3nm silicon from the company real soon.

News Source: Apple