Apple has just stopped signing iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 firmware for iPhone and iPad. This means you can no longer downgrade from iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1.

As expected, the iPhone maker has stopped signing iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5. In other words, if you were planning to downgrade from iOS 14.5.1 or iPadOS 14.5.1, you can no longer do that. Instead, you can re-restore your device to iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 if you are having issues.

Given how important the 14.5.1 update is for iPhone and iPad users, it is best that you keep your device up to date whenever you get the chance. It is a simple case of navigating to Settings > General > Software Update and you can download the update from here.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 is a massive update for a lot of reasons. But the fact that it allows users to opt out of tracking across apps is nothing but a lifesaver for a lot of users. If you value your privacy above everything else, then it is best to turn the feature off. Once the feature is disabled, your internet activity won't be used to to throw relevant ads at you.

