Apple Flaunts the Latest MacBook Pro and Mac mini in a New Video

Apple has just announced a heap of new stuff, including the brand-new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and M2 chipsets, and as always, the Cupertino giant is pretty happy with the announcements. Since Apple shifted to in-house chips for their products, things have only been going uphill. The M1 was a revolutionary chipset for Apple that improved the experience. It was later followed by the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, which brought workstation-level performance, and today, Apple has announced M2 Pro and M2 Max. You guessed it right, they are crazy powerful.

Apple knows how powerful its new MacBook Pro and Mac mini is, and it shows

You can check the video below.

Now, we know that we have covered all the announcements separately. But if you want a recap, this video covers everything you need to know. The Mac mini comes with new M2 and M2 Pro chips, offering the same design and a lower price for the base model.

Furthermore, you are looking at the brand new MacBook Pro; this time, you are getting M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Apple claims that the devices will have up to 22-hour battery life, with the M2 Max going upwards of a 38-core GPU with a 12-core CPU. If you are looking for an absolute powerhouse of a laptop, this is the one you should be going for. You are also looking at HDMI 2.1 under the hood, which is a good thing,

Last but not least, this would not have been possible without the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. These chips are fabricated on a 4nm process and will offer better CPU and GPU performance.

Overall, all the announcements that Apple has made today indicate that the company has a roadmap and is following it. Not just that, the company has inadvertently set another standard to beat, which will be tough for the likes of Intel and AMD.

What do you think about the latest announcements from Apple? Let us know what your favorite device is.