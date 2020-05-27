Apple Fixes iOS 13.5 App Store Bug That Prevented Users From Opening Certain Apps

Last week, a strange App Store bug was preventing users from opening certain apps. When trying to launch applications like WhatsApp or YouTube, an error message was prompted that read “This app is no longer shared with you.” Moreover it and directed users to buy the App from the App Store. While it was pretty annoying, we also detailed a workaround that involved offloading the app. However, it wasn't the proper fix for iOS 13.5 App Store bug and now Apple has stepped in and resolved the issue for all users.

iOS 13.5 App Store Bug Fixed as Users Saw Numerous App Updates

The bug turned out to be quite a nuisance for users as it blocked them from opening and using different apps. Users had to uninstall and install the app again in order to make the apps work and while being quite a task, there were chances of the data being deleted. Over the weekend, numerous iOS and iPadOS apps were updated and apps that were updated from up to 10 days back needed to be updated again. Major publications also pointed out that it could be a signing issue as well.

iPhone 11 Was the Most Popular Smartphone for Q1 2020 – It Even Outpaced the iPhone XR

The issue affected a large number of iOS and iPadOS users whether they are using Family Sharing or not. The app updates available on the App Store will seemingly carry the fix to the issue. Furthermore, Apple did not unveil what caused the iOS 13.5 App Store bug but in all likelihood, it might be a server-side issue. As mentioned earlier, users who had iCloud backup disabled would adhere to data loss if they decide to delete the app and then install it again from the App Store.

If you're someone who is experiencing the iOS 13.5 App Store bug, you need to update all the apps from the App Store. You can tap the "Update All" to install any pending updates. Once you do that, the issue should be resolved automatically.

That's all there is to it, folks. The reissued updates will potentially fix the issue once and for all. Did you experience the iOS 13.5 App Store bug that blocked you from opening certain apps? Let us know in the comments section below.