Apple Files Patent for Displays With Refresh Rates Operating Between 60 to a Whopping 240Hz

With reports persisting over the arrival of a 120Hz display for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max that will also feature ‘Always on’ capability, Apple has also managed another win. According to USPTO, the technology giant has been granted a patent that relates to a display operating at different refresh rates.

An Apple Device Would Be Able to Increase Its Refresh Rate by Four Times if Required, According to the New Patent

According to the patent details, an iPhone display with a high refresh rate enabled would be able to update content up to four times the native refresh rate. For example, if there’s an iPhone with a 60Hz panel, it would be able to increase its refresh rate to 120Hz, 180Hz, or 240Hz immediately and automatically, if needed. For Apple, this technology exists on the iPad Pro line, but it only switches from 60Hz to 120Hz, depending on the content shown.

With the newest patent, future iPhones could increase their refresh rates to as high as 240Hz when needed, but we’re unsure in what scenario other than competitive gaming would such a high refresh rate be needed. Possibly the only reason why Apple hasn’t introduced this feature on its iPhones is due to the battery-guzzling properties. Fortunately, for 2021, things are looking up, because the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max could be the first models from the technology to get LTPO OLED panels.

The advantage of having such displays on smartphones is they will dynamically switch between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the type of content being display. This helps to conserve battery life, which will be paramount for Apple because all iPhone 13 models are expected to feature upgraded 5G modems. Possibly in the near future, we might see Apple bring 120Hz support on all four models, assuming it plans on launching four premium models in 2022.

We’re not sure by how much Apple intends on increasing the price of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max if they are to arrive with faster displays, but we’ll let our readers know in the coming months, so stay tuned.

News Source: Patently Apple